Mahakumbh Stampede on Mauni Amavasya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed devotees to stay safe and not to go near the Sangam nose. He urged people to take bath at the ghat nearest to them.

Adityanath's statement came after at least 15 people reportedly died in a stampede at Mahakumbh 2025 mela early Wednesday , on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees Here's what Yogi Adityanath has told devotees to do in order to avoid any untoward situation:

1. Take holy dip at the ghat (near Maa Ganga) you are closest to

2. Do not try to go towards only one ghat — Sangam Nose

3. Follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements

4. Do not pay attention to any rumours

Mahakumbh stampede A doctor at the Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, told news agency AFP that the stampede killed at least 15 people with many more injured.

A "stampede-like situation" unfolded in the Mahakumbh mela around 2 am on Wednesday as lakhs of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the Saraswati rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Due to the overwhelming crowd, chaos erupted, leading to a near-stampede situation. Eyewitnesses reported that the sudden rush of devotees created panic, with many struggling to maintain balance. Security personnel on duty quickly intervened to manage the situation and prevent any casualties.

Upon learning about the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately contacted CM Yogi Adityanath to assess the situation. Shah assured the Chief Minister that the Centre would provide all necessary support to

What led to Mahakumbh stampede? While there has been no official statement on the Mahakumbh stampede incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the incident was caused by "mismanagement".

"The news of casualties of devotees in an accident caused by mismanagement in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad... We also appeal to the devotees to exercise restraint and patience in this difficult time and complete their pilgrimage peacefully," Yadav posted on X.

He added, “The government should learn a lesson from today's incident and make additional arrangements for the stay, accommodation, food, water and other facilities of the devotees. Wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident.”

Mahakumbh and Mauni Amavasya significance The Triveni Sangam, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge, holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism. Hindus believe that bathing in its waters, especially during the Mahakumbh Mela and on auspicious dates like Mauni Amavasya, can cleanse them of their sins and lead to "moksha," or liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

The stampede occurred when the second 'Amrit Snan' was observed by lakhs early Wednesday. The first 'Amrit Snan' was witnessed on January 14 (maklar Sankranti).

