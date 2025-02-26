Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa’s debut film director files FIR against YouTuber, four others. Here’s what we know

An FIR was filed against five people, including a YouTube channel owner, in Mumbai after director Sanoj Mishra accused them of attempting to defame him and stop his film starring 'Maha Kumbh viral girl' Monalisa Bhosle, a police official said on Tuesday.

The FIR was filed at the Amboli police station in suburban Mumbai, where Mishra lodged a complaint against them, news agency ANI reported.

Monalisa, a 16-year-old girl, is a bead seller from Madhya Pradesh who became an internet sensation after being photographed during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

Monalisa first gained fame when a content creator filmed her selling rudraksha garlands at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Her striking eyes and natural charm captivated social media users, making her a viral sensation.

Recently, Mishra announced making a film, 'The Diary of Manipur', with Bhosle. The director, known for The Diary of West Bengal, chose Monalisa because of her innocence and authenticity.

“Instead of rich, high-society ‘nangi lucchi’ girls who indulge in alcohol and drugs, I have chosen a poor and cultured girl for my movie,” Mishra wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of his interaction with Monalisa.

What's the case? A Amboli police station official told ANI that the five men named in the complaint made serious allegations against Mishra over the film's budget and other issues.

One of them claimed that none of the films directed by Mishra has been released till date and that he will "ruin" 16-year-old Bhosle's career, he said, citing the complaint.

Mishra has called allegations made by the five men as false and insisted they have formed a group to tarnish him image.

“These people are deliberately spreading false and wrong news against me,” Mishra reportedly said.

"They do not want Monalisa's film 'The Diary of Manipur' to be made," he said.

The FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation was, the official added.