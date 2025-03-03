Mahakumbh IIT Baba News: Abhay Singh alias ‘IIT Baba’ has been detained by Jaipur Police, reports Aaj Tak. According to initial information, IIT Baba had threatened to commit suicide on social media. The media report adds that Shipra Path police station caught IIT Baba from Classic Hotel. Ganja has also been recovered from the viral seer of Mahakumbh fame.

According to India Today report, a case has also been registered against IIT Baba under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The report added that IIT Baba said that the recovered Ganja was "prasad" and confirmed that a case has been registered against him.

The Jaipur police released Abhay Singh alias IIT Baba after brief detention as the amount of ganja found on him was within the permissible limit, India Today quoted officials.

IIT Baba claimed, during questioning, that he is an Aghori baba and that he does indulge, as a custom, in the consumption of ganja.

Later the Maha Kumbh fame 'IIT Baba' was seen celebrating his birthday with followers in Jaipur.

IIT Baba Alleges Attack During TV Show 'IIT Baba' alias Abhay Singh, who became popular in the Maha Kumbh, had in February alleged that he was assaulted in a news debate programme of a private channel in Noida.

IIT Baba had complained to Noida police that some saffron-clad people came into the newsroom and allegedly misbehaved with him and beat him with sticks.

'IIT Baba' sat outside the police outpost in Sector 126. However, later he withdrew the protest when police convinced him. Bhupendra Singh, SHO at Sector 126 police station, had said he was convinced and did not lodge the complaint further.

Who is IIT Baba? Story of the IIT Baba gained limelight with his media interviews during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. When asked about his past, Abhay Singh revealed that he had graduated in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Bombay. He said later he studied a Master in Design (MDes) and started working as a photographer. He was also teaching physics at coaching by side.

