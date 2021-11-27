Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) is planning to set up a 50-megawatt solar power plant in Odisha’s Sambalpur district at a cost of ₹301.92 crore. The green project is part of the miner's goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2024.

This project will reduce carbon dioxide emission by 91,020 tonnes per annum and carbon offsets of around 24,824 tonnes per annum, Mahanadi Coalfields said in a release on Saturday.

Mahanadi Coalfields, which has its headquarters in Sambalpur, has placed an order with a Chennai-based firm, which will establish this green energy project within 10 months. This plant will cater to the captive power requirement of the coal producing company. The MCL had earlier set-up a 2-MW solar power plant in Sambalpur in 2014.

The MCL has set a target of installing 182 MW of solar power by 2024 in order to become a net-zero energy company, aligning itself to use cleaner forms of energy for coal production.

The subsidiary of Coal India had earlier introduced environment-friendly surface miner technology, which contributes over 95 per cent in coal production. As another environment-friendly initiative, the company has successfully introduced vertical rippers for blast-less over-burden removal in Hingula and Kaniha opencast projects.

