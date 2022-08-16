Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday announced on Tuesday that it has cut the prices of kitchen fuel Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and automobile fuel Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). This came after the increase in allocation of domestically produced natural gas from the government.

As per the official statement, the price of PNG has been reduced by ₹4 per standard cubic metre to ₹48.50 per SCM, while that of CNG by ₹6 a kilogram to ₹80 per kg.

After the rate revision, CNG usage will help a vehicle owner save 48 per cent on fuel costs in the financial capital, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) said.

In the case of PNG users, the savings will be 18 per cent when compared with the most used alternative Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), it said.