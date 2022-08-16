Mahanagar Gas cuts PNG and CNG prices. Check new rates here1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 10:09 PM IST
- PNG has been reduced by ₹4 per standard cubic metre to ₹48.50 per SCM, while that of CNG by ₹6 a kilogram to ₹80 per kg
Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday announced on Tuesday that it has cut the prices of kitchen fuel Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and automobile fuel Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). This came after the increase in allocation of domestically produced natural gas from the government.