Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices again today. Check latest rates

Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices again today. Check latest rates1 min read . 07:48 AM IST
In the last 2 weeks, the company has hiked CNG price by ₹5.56/kg (10.7%) & PNG by ₹3.53/scm (11.6%).
Following the recent 62% hike in prices of domestically produced gas announced by the Centre, Mahanagar Gas has increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by ₹2.97 and 1.26 respectively, with immediate effect.
Given the massive increase in supply side cost, the company is constrained to increase the base price, MGL had said in a statement last week.
Noting that the re-gasified liquefied natural gas price is also at a historical high now, MGL said these combinations have resulted in a significant increase in the cost of gas being procured by it.
This has forced the firm to pass on the price revision on a progressive manner as the rate hike from the supply side is too large to be passed on at one go, it added.
