LUCKNOW : The condition of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, undergoing treatment at the Medanta hospital here is, "stable" and he is being treated in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under supervision of critical care experts, a health bulletin issued by the facility said on Thursday.

Das was admitted to the hospital for thromboembolism, the formation of blood clots in a deep vein.

Das was admitted to the hospital for thromboembolism, the formation of blood clots in a deep vein.

"His condition is stable. He has been kept in ICU and is under strict supervision of critical care experts," the bulletin said.

On Nov 9, the seer was rushed to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors there had referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow as his condition was "serious".

In August, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had tested positive for Covid-19 when he was in Mathura. He was rushed to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and recovered later.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attended the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was also present at the dias to attend the function which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with the PM Modi, consecrating the very first bricks that will go into building the Ram temple.