Mahant Nritya Gopal Das remains critical: Hospital

1 min read.03:54 PM IST
Agencies
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is critical, but his condition not deteriorating. He came in a very bad shape. At present he is not on a ventilator, and also not much on support system. His dialysis may be done again, the hospital said
LUCKNOW :
The condition of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, admitted at the Medanta hospital here, remains critical, a senior doctor said on Wednesday.
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the hospital to enquire about the well being of the 84-year-old seer. Maurya spent around 15 minutes at the hospital.
"Yesterday (Tuesday) his (Mahant Nritya Gopal Das) dialysis was done. He is critical, but his condition not deteriorating. He came in a very bad shape. At present he is not on a ventilator, and also not much on support system. His dialysis may be done again," Director of the hospital, Rakesh Kapoor told PTI on Wednesday.
Kapoor said the seer was admitted to the hospital for thromboembolism.
On Monday, the seer was taken to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors had referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow as his condition was "serious".
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attended the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was also present at the dias to attend the function which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with the PM Modi, consecrating the very first bricks that will go into building the Ram temple.