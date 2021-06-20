"People who need to travel for their jobs are facing a lot of problems. Students who go for their tuition and coaching classes are also hit. The industrial units and several shops are facing heavy losses. We have no issue with farmers, we are not against them but as citizens, we too have equal rights," Ramphal Saroha, who presided over the event, told reporters in Sonipat's Sersa village.

