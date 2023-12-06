Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: BR Ambedkar death anniversary today. All you need to know about
Ambedkar, hailing from a Dalit family, ascended to a significant position in Indian politics, championing the cause of the underprivileged and becoming one of the most crucial figures in the nation's political landscape.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and deprived.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message