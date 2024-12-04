Mahaparinirvan Diwas: The Maharashtra government has declared December 6 as local holiday for Mumbai and suburban areas on the Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state government issued a notification which said that local holiday has been declared for state government, semi-government offices in Mumbai and suburban areas.

This is the third such local holiday given by the government after Dahi Handi and Ganesh Visarjan.

On December 6, people in large numbers are expected to come to pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary at Chaityabhoomi, where Ambedkar was cremated. It is located at Shivaji Park, less than 2km away from Dadar station.

Special Trains — The Central Railway has made adequate arrangements with special trains, help desks, and security for the passengers coming.

— On the nights of December 5 and 6, Central Railway will operate 12 additional suburban trains--six on the main line and six on the harbour line.

— The holding area created in open space between Central Railway and Western Railway lines can accommodate 7,000 to 8,000 people.

— Separate entry and exit points have been planned at Dadar for proper crowd management.

— Besides showing way to Chaityabhoomi and Rajgruh, the residence where Ambedkar once lived and which is now a memorial, the CR has displayed numbers and timings of special trains operated by it near the enquiry office at Mumbai CSMT, Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan stations.

— Frequent announcements regarding special trains are being done through the central system and station-level mechanism, said chief public relations officer (CPRO) Swapnil Nila.

Special ticket checking squad/staff along with RPF/GRP personnel have been deployed at the train originating stations in front of reserved coaches to ensure entry of only bonafide passengers.