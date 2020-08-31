Mumbai: With Covid-19 cases continuing to rise unabated, Maharashtra government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till 30 September.

The government however, issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 4' under Mission Begin Again for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones from 2 September.

As part of this, all non-essential shops will be allowed to continue, hotels and logdges will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity, following standard operating prodcedures which will be issued for necessary precautions to be taken.

All state government offices with group A and B officers will operate with 100% streanght. Staff other than these to attend office with 30% strength or 30 employees whichever is more in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and others.

In rest of the state, staff with 50% strength or 50 employees, whichever is more, can operate.

A vigilance office will be appointed in every office for ensuring the norms like social distancing, face coverings etc.

All private offices may operate up to 30% strength as per requirement.

The state government also allowed inter-district movement of goods and people. Private and minibuses have also been allowed to operate for which the SOPs will be issued by State Transport Commissioner.

Education and coaching institutions however, will remain closed in the state.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters, bars, auditoriums etc will remain shut.

Metro rail and international air travel of passengers remains prohibited, except as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

