Maharashtra to launch ambulance for newborns. Details here

It is worth noting that Lodha also holds the Ministry of Women and Child Development in Maharashtra. He also informed about the general problem of newborns being scared of the sound of an ambulance siren. That's why the new ambulance will have a unique siren-like Khilkhilat, which is a child's giggle. In its initial phase, the program will be implemented at five places in the suburbs of Mumbai. After seeing the response of the public, it will be extended to rest of the state.