Maharashtra to launch ambulance for newborns. Details here

Maharashtra to launch ambulance for newborns. Details here2 min read . 06:26 AM IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday said that the Maharashtra government is soon going to start Khilkhilat Ambulance services for newborns
Newborn babies and their mothers will soon be dropped home from the hospital by ambulances which will have a siren similar to a child's giggle, Khilkhilat' in parts of Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday told ANI that the Maharashtra government will shortly begin the Khilkhilat ambulance services for newborns in Mumbai suburban district.
According to the Cabinet Minister, the ambulances are specially designed keeping in mind the comfort of a newborn and mother. The ambulance will drop the mother and the newborn child at their homes.
"On the line of Gujarat government, Maharashtra government to also start Khilkhilat Ambulance services for newly born baby, these ambulances are specially designed to drop the mother and the newborn child at their home," told Mangal Prabhat Lodha to ANI.
It is worth noting that Lodha also holds the Ministry of Women and Child Development in Maharashtra. He also informed about the general problem of newborns being scared of the sound of an ambulance siren. That's why the new ambulance will have a unique siren-like Khilkhilat, which is a child's giggle. In its initial phase, the program will be implemented at five places in the suburbs of Mumbai. After seeing the response of the public, it will be extended to rest of the state.
"These Khilkhilat ambulances will be designed by keeping in the minds babies and the main motive behind this is to give happiness to the family and babies as it's a special moment for the family to have a new baby as a new member in the family," said Mangal Prabhaat Lodha, who is also the guardian minister for Mumbai suburban district.
It is worth noting that Khilkhilat service was earlier started by the Gujarat government in 2012. The Maharashtra government's pilot project draws inspiration from the Gujarat government's scheme only. The Khilkhilat service aims to provide mothers and infants with a safe homecoming for free.
Along with the siren sound, the ambulance will have other facilities for the newborn like a nutrition kit, a vaccine chart for the newborn, and details of nearby government hospitals.
(With inputs from ANI)
