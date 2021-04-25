Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 1,497 fresh Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths in Aurangabad

Maharashtra: 1,497 fresh Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths in Aurangabad

Due to a surge of COVID-19 cases the authorities called for a complete lockdown of 48 hours on weekends, in Aurangabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 04:55 PM IST PTI

As 44 patients succumbed to the viral infection during the day, the death toll reached 2,346

Aurangabad, Apr 25 (PTI) With 1,497 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, the district's infection count has gone up to 1,17,488, an official said on Sunday.

These cases were reported on Saturday.

As 44 patients succumbed to the viral infection during the day, the death toll reached 2,346, the district official said.

A total of 2,378 patients recuperated from the infection on Saturday, which took the district's recovery count to 1,00,888.

There are 14,254 active cases in Aurangabad.

Of the 1,497 new cases, 618 were from Aurangabad city and 879 from rural parts of district.

Due to the shortage of anti-coronavirus vaccines, out of the total 115 vaccination centres in Aurangabad city, only eight were operating on Saturday, officials said.

"However, as the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation received the vaccine stock on Sunday, all the 115 vaccination centres will be made functional once again," a civic official said.

According to the district official, a total of 3,89,108 vaccine doses have been administered to people till Saturday.

