Maharashtra: 1,497 fresh Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths in Aurangabad

Maharashtra: 1,497 fresh Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths in Aurangabad1 min read . 04:55 PM IST
As 44 patients succumbed to the viral infection during the day, the death toll reached 2,346
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As 44 patients succumbed to the viral infection during the day, the death toll reached 2,346
Aurangabad, Apr 25 (PTI) With 1,497 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, the district's infection count has gone up to 1,17,488, an official said on Sunday.
Aurangabad, Apr 25 (PTI) With 1,497 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, the district's infection count has gone up to 1,17,488, an official said on Sunday.
These cases were reported on Saturday.
These cases were reported on Saturday.
As 44 patients succumbed to the viral infection during the day, the death toll reached 2,346, the district official said.
A total of 2,378 patients recuperated from the infection on Saturday, which took the district's recovery count to 1,00,888.
There are 14,254 active cases in Aurangabad.
Of the 1,497 new cases, 618 were from Aurangabad city and 879 from rural parts of district.
Due to the shortage of anti-coronavirus vaccines, out of the total 115 vaccination centres in Aurangabad city, only eight were operating on Saturday, officials said.
"However, as the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation received the vaccine stock on Sunday, all the 115 vaccination centres will be made functional once again," a civic official said.
According to the district official, a total of 3,89,108 vaccine doses have been administered to people till Saturday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.