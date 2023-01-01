Maha: 1 dead, 14 injured in explosion in Nashik factory, rescue ops underway. Details here1 min read . 05:07 PM IST
- A blast took place at around 11.30 am in a chemical factory located in Igatpuri when some workers were in the premises
A fire broke out in a boiler following a blast in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday. Fourteen people were injured, one died in the blast. The blast took place in a chemical factory.
The incident took place at around 11.30 am in the unit located in Igatpuri when some workers were in the premises, he said. Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot.
“An explosion occurred in a reactor plant at a poly film factory belonging to the Jindal company. One person has died and more than 14 people injured in the incident admitted to a local hospital. Rescue operation is still underway", Union minister of State, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar told news agency ANI.
Firefighting as well as search and rescue operations were underway at the site, the official said. At least four people were injured and they were rushed to hospital, the official said.
