Maharashtra: 10 babies die in Bhandara district hospital fire; govt orders probe

Bhandara: The Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra where ten infants died early Saturday after a fire incident has been witnessing a heavy stream of visitors, mostly politicians, since this morning.

Local administration has put barricades on the access road to the hospital, to keep the media at bay.

With the hospital authorities remaining tight-lipped, the politicians, including current and former ministers, who are allowed inside the hospital building, remain the only link for reporters to gain some information on happenings.

Even parents of the deceased infants are said to be inside the hospital building. There is no word on what would be the future course of action.

After the fire at Maharashtra's Bhandara district hospital that claimed lives of 10 newborns, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday ordered an audit of all hospitals in the state on an urgent basis.

In a series of tweets, Pawar said that the hospital has been directed to resume the services with due diligence and treat other children under a specialist's supervision.

"In consultation with the Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the district administration, the hospital has been directed to resume the services with due diligence, and to treat other children under the supervision of specialists," the Minister wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Marathi).

In order to prevent such accidents from happening again, the child care units of other hospitals in the state have been directed to be audited immediately, Pawar said in another tweet.

He further said that the death of children is "very unfortunate and tragic" and the government has taken serious note of it.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis condoled the deaths of 10 newborns in a fire at Bhandara district hospital on Saturday.

"Extremely saddened to know about the most tragic incident of fire at Bhandara Civil Hospital. Convey my deepest condolences to the families of the innocent children who lost their lives," Governor Koshyari said in a statement.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Fadnavis demanded an immediate probe in the fire incident and asked the government to take strict action against the culprits.

"Fire incident at the Bhandara District Hospital, where about 10 children lost lives is very painful and disturbing. My deep condolences to the families who suffered such irreparable loss. This incident should be properly investigated and strict action be taken against the culprits," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has directed an immediate inquiry into the incident and further announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the kin of the deceased who died in the fire.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, former Maharashtra energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule of the BJP claimed relatives of the deceased infants had brought fluctuations in power happening since last seven days at the affected ward, to the notice of authorities in the hospital, but no action was taken.

The scale and nature of the tragedy has left citizens of Bhandara, a city in east Maharashtra, shaken, with condolences pouring in from various sections of the society.

"I spoke with relatives of the deceased infants. They told me that power fluctuations had been happening in the hospital ward since the last seven days. The relatives had asked the hospital staff to check electric switches etc, but apparently no action was taken," Bawankule told PTI.

He further alleged a proposal to purchase fire safety equipment worth over ₹1 crore at the hospital had been sent to principal secretary, health, and Director of Health, state government, in May this year but it is still pending for approval.

Bawankule alleged the hospital didn't have proper fire safety and electrical equipment in place, and demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

