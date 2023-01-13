At least ten people were killed and several injured after a speeding bus collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday morning, police officials told news agency PTI.
At least ten people were killed and several injured after a speeding bus collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday morning, police officials told news agency PTI.
As per officials, the private luxury bus departed from Ambernath in Thane district was heading to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.
As per officials, the private luxury bus departed from Ambernath in Thane district was heading to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.
The accident took place at around 7 am near Pathare Shivar in Nashik's Sinnar tehsil, around 180 km from Mumbai, they said.
The accident took place at around 7 am near Pathare Shivar in Nashik's Sinnar tehsil, around 180 km from Mumbai, they said.
As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man. The injured were taken to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and Yashwant Hospital in Sinnar. The death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured was said to be critical, officials added.
As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man. The injured were taken to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and Yashwant Hospital in Sinnar. The death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured was said to be critical, officials added.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakhs to the families of the deceased. The CM has also ordered relevant authorities to conduct an investigation into the incident. an investigation into the incident.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakhs to the families of the deceased. The CM has also ordered relevant authorities to conduct an investigation into the incident. an investigation into the incident.
As per the CMO statement, as soon as the news of this accident came to light, the Chief Minister discussed with the Divisional Commissioner and District Collector of Nashik and got more information about it. So far ten people have been killed and some passengers have been injured in this accident.
As per the CMO statement, as soon as the news of this accident came to light, the Chief Minister discussed with the Divisional Commissioner and District Collector of Nashik and got more information about it. So far ten people have been killed and some passengers have been injured in this accident.
The CMO statement also read, “Chief Minister directed that the injured passengers should be shifted to Shirdi, Nashik immediately and proper treatment should be started on them and an inquiry should be made as to what exactly caused the accident"
The CMO statement also read, “Chief Minister directed that the injured passengers should be shifted to Shirdi, Nashik immediately and proper treatment should be started on them and an inquiry should be made as to what exactly caused the accident"
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.