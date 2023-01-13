Maharashtra: 10 dead, many injured as bus collides with truck on Nashik-Shirdi highway1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
The private luxury bus departed from Ambernath in Thane district was heading to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.
At least ten people were killed and several injured after a speeding bus collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday morning, police officials told news agency PTI.
As per officials, the private luxury bus departed from Ambernath in Thane district was heading to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.
The accident took place at around 7 am near Pathare Shivar in Nashik's Sinnar tehsil, around 180 km from Mumbai, they said.
As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man. The injured were taken to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and Yashwant Hospital in Sinnar. The death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured was said to be critical, officials added.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakhs to the families of the deceased. The CM has also ordered relevant authorities to conduct an investigation into the incident. an investigation into the incident.
(More details awaited)
