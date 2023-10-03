Maharashtra: 10 more deaths reported from Sambhajinagar as govt begins probe into Nanded hospital deaths
Maharashtra forms committee to probe hospital deaths after 31 lives lost in Nanded hospital; 10 more deaths reported in Ghati Hospital.
Maharashtra has seen dozens of hospital deaths in recent weeks, triggering calls for an investigation. The state government has now announced the formation of a committee to probe the loss of 31 lives at a Nanded hospital. The development came amid reports that 10 more patients had died within a span of 24 hours in Sambhajinagar’s Ghati Hospital on Tuesday.