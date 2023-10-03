Maharashtra has seen dozens of hospital deaths in recent weeks, triggering calls for an investigation. The state government has now announced the formation of a committee to probe the loss of 31 lives at a Nanded hospital. The development came amid reports that 10 more patients had died within a span of 24 hours in Sambhajinagar’s Ghati Hospital on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Yesterday, a terrible incident of death took place in the government hospital of Nanded. Today it comes to light that the same horrible incident happened in Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Preliminary information is that 8 people died including 2 children. It is understood that 7 more deaths have occurred in the Nanded hospital as well. It's all terrible," tweeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Marathi.

He also lashed out at the state government and the BJP, wondering whether the government hospitals had ‘become a death trap’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

