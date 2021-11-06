Maharashtra: 10 people died due to fire at ICU ward of a hospital in Ahmednagar

Maharashtra: 10 people died due to fire at ICU ward of a hospital in Ahmednagar1 min read . 01:39 PM IST
- A total of 10 people died in a fire incident today at Ahmednagar District Hospital, said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale.
A total of 10 patients were killed after a major fire broke out in the ICU ward of the civil hospital today at Ahmednagar District Hospital, said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale, as reported by news agency ANI.
Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale confirmed that 10 patients died and one patient was critical after the blaze erupted in the ICU section of the civil hospital, where COVID-19 patients were admitted. Shankar Misal, chief of the fire department of Ahmedanagar Municipal Corporation said the fire erupted around 11 am.
According to initial media reports four fire tenders were rushed at the place where the mishap took place and at least 20 people were undergoing treatment in the ICU ward when the unfortunate incident had taken place.
