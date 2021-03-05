Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across Maharashtra, ten staff members of a restaurant in Mumbai's Andheri have tested positive for Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

"Ten staff of Radha Krishna restaurant, SV Road, Andheri (West) test positive for Covid-19. All 10 shifted to BKC Jumbo Covid Centre," said the BMC.

Also Read | India’s vaccine rollout changes gears

Cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The city has crossed the 1,000-mark on seven of the last 10 days.

The city saw 1,104 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities on Thursday, taking the tally to 3,29,843. The total death toll has reached 11,487.

On the other hand, 654 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 3,07,027, about 93% of the tally.

The average growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city increased to 0.29% from 0.17% on February 18, while the average doubling rate went down to 238 days from 417 days.

The number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city reached 33,53,124 with 21,182 samples tested since Wednesday evening.

There are 14 containment zones in slums and chawls, while 185 buildings have been sealed because of the presence of active patients.

Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 8,998 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,88,183, while the death toll reached 52,340 as 60 patients succumbed to the infection.

The number of single-day cases went down as compared to Wednesday, although the per day fatality count increased.

The state had reported 9,855 new Covid-19 cases and 42 fatalities on Wednesday.

A total of 6,135 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 20,49,484.

The number of active cases is 85,144 at present.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via