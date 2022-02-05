Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 11,394 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths due to the deadly virus. Today's Covid tally has seen a decline of 2,446 than yesterday. Less than half (28) of the total deaths in Maharashtra were reported from the Pune circle. Maharashtra's fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

On Friday, the daily number of cases had fallen by 1,412 from Thursday's total count of 15,252. The latest Covid tally has pushed the total COVIID-19 cases in Maharashtra to 77,94,034, while the death toll stands at 1,43,008.

The state health bulletin said 21,677 recoveries and 1,33,655 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. No new Omicron case was detected in Maharashtra on Saturday. Among the new Covid cases, Pune city reported 1,494 cases, the highest in Maharashtra, followed by Nagpur (764), Pimpri-Chinchwad (778) and Mumbai (643), it said.

Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs

The Maharashtra government on February 1 had announced new guidelines for easing Covid-19 restrictions in those districts for districts administered with 90 per cent of single-dose and 70 per cent of the double dose of vaccination for 18 years or above.

The order said, "This list shall be updated every week, after taking into consideration these percentages as per official information of the Public Health Department."

Revised directions for containing the spread of COVID pic.twitter.com/qmluIdJ8cs — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 31, 2022

Classes 10, 12 exams to be held offline

Despite demands from students to cancel the physical examinations due to Covid, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday said the exams for Class 12 and 10 will be conducted in offline mode.

The board said that there will be no changes in the dates of the exams as announced earlier.

Board director Sharad Gosavi said that considering the large number of students appearing for the examination and other technical issues related to the non-availability of devices, it will be difficult to conduct the examination online. "Hence, the board has decided to conduct the board exams offline," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.