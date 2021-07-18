11 people today were killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) according to news agency ANI.

Seven people were killed when a house wall collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area at 1 am, an official said. Three people died after their hutments collapsed at 2.30 am following a landslide in Mumbai's Vikhroli suburb, another official said.

Two persons were injured and were sent to a nearby hospital, the official said.

As per Mumbai's fire brigade team that also reached the incident site, 16 persons were rescued from the debris of the wall collapse in Chembur.

Rescue operations for the people trapped are underway, said NDRF.

Following incessant rains in Maharashtra's Mumbai, several parts of the city reported waterlogging on Sunday.

The rainwater even entered houses located in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali East area of Mumbai.

Sion railway track in Mumbai was also waterlogged after continuous heavy rainfall.

Routine movement of commuters' was also affected as roads waterlogged in Gandhi Market area following a heavy downpour.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and predicted rains in the city for the next 24 hours.

Rescue operation is underway.

*With inputs from agencies

