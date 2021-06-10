Maharashtra reported an increase in Covid-19 cases and death in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The state reported 12,207 new Covid cases and 393 death in a day. Yesterday, Maharashtra reported 10,989 cases and 261 deaths in 24 hours span.

On the other hand, Mumbai reported a decline in both cases and death in the same duration.

Mumbai reported 660 cases on Thursday as against 788 cases on Wednesday. The daily death due to Covid stood at 22 on Thursday.

Maharashtra's active cases stood at 1,60,693 to date.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 1,03,748 as of June 10.

The overall caseload of Maharashtra has surged to 58,76,087. Currently, 10,76,165 people are in-home quarantine and 6,384 in institutional quarantine, the state's health bulletin said.

So far, 56,08,753 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Maharashtra, the bulletin added.





In Mumbai, 768 Covid positive patients got discharged from the hospital in 24 hours. On Wednesday, 511 patients were discharged.

A total of 6,81,288 have recovered in the financial capital from Covid to date. The recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 95%.

The active patients' caseload in Mumbai stood at 15,811 as of June 10, whereas 15,122 covid-infected patients have died to date.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.