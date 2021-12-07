Nearly 12 people are untraceable out of 318 people who have returned from foreign countries to the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation area of Maharashtra's Thane.

Speaking to reporters, KDMC chief Vijay Sooryavanshi said, "318 people returned from the foreign countries recently in Thane's Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation area. 12 people are untraceable. A search operation is on to locate them."

"Some of the passengers who returned cannot be reached as their mobile phones are switched off whereas the addresses that the others gave are locked up," he added.

This comes amid rising concerns over the new strain of coronavirus, Omicron.

The KDMC chief further said that a team of the Health Department would visit again today to the given addresses.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 669 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours but no new infection of the Omicron variant came to light, the state health department has said.

The state also reported 19 deaths related to COVID-19 and the case fatality rate stood at 2.12 per cent. The tally of infections rose to 66,39,995 and death toll reached 1,41,194.

The new variant of coronavirus was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. According to WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.