At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured when a speeding mini-bus hit a container on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the police, there were 35 passengers travelling by the private bus of which 12 died at the accident spot. The deceased include five men, six women, and a minor girl. The official said 23 others received injuries and they were admitted to a government hospital.

The bus driver lost control of the wheels. As a result, the bus hit the container from the rear side, the official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accident took place at around 12.30 am in Vaijapur area of the expressway in the district, located nearly 350 km from Mumbai, the police informed.

(More details awaited)

