Maharashtra: 13 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid hospital in Virar

At least 13 patients have so far been killed in a fire that broke out at Vijay Vallabh Covid care hospital in Virar of Palghar districts early on Friday.

According to Dr Dilip Shah from the hospital, 21 patients, including those in critical condition, have been shifted to a nearby facility.

The fire started at around 3.15 am and was doused within an hour.

District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told news agency PTI that the fire was preceded by an explosion in the AC unit of the intensive care unit.

Relatives of the deceased reached the hospital soon after hearing of the incident and demanded that stringent action be taken against those responsible for the tragedy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a probe into the fire, the CM's office said.

The incident comes a month after at least ten patients died in a major fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor of a mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area.

Maharashtra is continuing to see an alarming upsurge in Covid-19 cases. The state reported 67,013 new infections on Thursday, taking its case tally to 40,94,840.

As many as 568 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 62,479, said a health department official.


