Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 13 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid hospital in Virar

Maharashtra: 13 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid hospital in Virar

Premium
Vijay Vallabh Covid care hospital
1 min read . 07:29 AM IST Staff Writer

21 patients, including those in critical condition, have been shifted to a nearby facility

At least 13 patients have so far been killed in a fire that broke out at Vijay Vallabh Covid care hospital in Virar of Palghar districts early on Friday.

At least 13 patients have so far been killed in a fire that broke out at Vijay Vallabh Covid care hospital in Virar of Palghar districts early on Friday.

According to Dr Dilip Shah from the hospital, 21 patients, including those in critical condition, have been shifted to a nearby facility.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to Dr Dilip Shah from the hospital, 21 patients, including those in critical condition, have been shifted to a nearby facility.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The fire started at around 3.15 am and was doused within an hour.

District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told news agency PTI that the fire was preceded by an explosion in the AC unit of the intensive care unit.

Relatives of the deceased reached the hospital soon after hearing of the incident and demanded that stringent action be taken against those responsible for the tragedy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a probe into the fire, the CM's office said.

The incident comes a month after at least ten patients died in a major fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor of a mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area.

Maharashtra is continuing to see an alarming upsurge in Covid-19 cases. The state reported 67,013 new infections on Thursday, taking its case tally to 40,94,840.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Covid-19: Climber tests positive at Everest base camp

2 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Premium

New Covid curbs come into force in Maharashtra: What's allowed, what's not

3 min read . 08:23 AM IST
Premium

Covid-19: Only symptomatic health care workers to be tested at AIIMS Delhi

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
Premium

Maharashtra: Pune woman loses over 3.98 crore to online fraudsters

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST

As many as 568 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 62,479, said a health department official.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.