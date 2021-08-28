Maharashtra: 14 children from remand home test Covid positive

As many as 14 children lodged at a government-run juvenile home -- commonly called remand home -- at Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, a civic official said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, 22 inmates of a boarding school in Mumbai had tested positive for the viral infection. Fourteen inmates of a government juvenile home -- a correctional and rehabilitation facility -- were found to have the infection, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's PRO Yuvraj Badane told PTI.

Three of them were being treated at a hospital while the rest were admitted to a COVID care centre, he said. "There are 25 children lodged in the remand home. A total of 14 of them tested positive after complaining of ever, cough, etc. The remand home building has been sanitized," he said.

On Thursday, the Mumbai civic body had said that 22 inmates of a private-run orphanage and boarding school, some of them below 12 years of age, had tested positive. All of them were stable, it had said.

Maharashtra reported 4,831 new coronavirus cases and 126 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 64,52,273 and death toll to 1,37,026, a state health department official said.

As many as 4,455 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, which took the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,59,906, he added. Maharashtra now has 51,821 active cases. There are 2,92,530 people in home quarantine and 2,357 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.02 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 5,34,56,403 with 2,00,379 samples tested since Friday evening.

Districts of Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Wardha, rural parts of Nagpur and Bhandara did not report any new case of COVID-19 since Friday evening. The urban areas of Nanded, Parbhani and Dhule too did not report new infection. On the other hand, Ahmednagar district reported the highest 789 new infections, followed by rural parts of Pune with 597 new cases. Pune city and rural parts of Solapur reported the highest number of deaths -- 18 each -- since Friday evening.

Among eight regions, the Pune region reported the highest 2,060 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 901 cases in the Nashik region. The Mumbai region reported 850 new cases, Kolhapur 778, Latur region 166, Aurangabad 29, Akola 28 and the Nagpur region reported 19 cases. Of 126 fatalities reported on Saturday, the highest 59 were reported from the Pune region, followed by 28 from the Kolhapur region.

