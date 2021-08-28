Maharashtra: 14 children from remand home test Covid positive

Districts of Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Wardha, rural parts of Nagpur and Bhandara did not report any new case of COVID-19 since Friday evening. The urban areas of Nanded, Parbhani and Dhule too did not report new infection. On the other hand, Ahmednagar district reported the highest 789 new infections, followed by rural parts of Pune with 597 new cases. Pune city and rural parts of Solapur reported the highest number of deaths -- 18 each -- since Friday evening.

