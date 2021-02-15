As many as 16 people were killed, and five labourers have sustained serious injuries after a vehicle overturned at the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday night.

According to the police, the accident took place near Kingaon village in Yaval taluka.

Those who have sustained injuries are being treated at a rural hospital, according to reports.

The people who died at the incident has been identified as Shiekh Hussain Shiekh (30), Sarfaraz Kasam Tandavi (32), Narendra Waman Bagh (25), Digambar Madhav (55), Dildar Hussain Tadvai (20), Sandeep Yuvraj Bharerao (27), Ashok Jagan (40), Durabai Sandeep Bharerao (20), Ganesh Ramesh More (5), Sardha Ramesh More (15), Sagar Ashok Bagh (3), Sangeeta Ashok Bagh (35), Samanbai Ingle (24), Kamaabai Ramesh More (45) and Sabnur Hussain Tadvai (53).

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

The police are investigating the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra. He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

