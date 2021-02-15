OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 16 labourers dead, 5 injured after truck overturns in Jalgaon; PM Modi condoles death
People gather near the mangled remains of a truck after it overturned near Kingaon village, killing at least 16 labourers, in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. (PTI)
People gather near the mangled remains of a truck after it overturned near Kingaon village, killing at least 16 labourers, in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. (PTI)

Maharashtra: 16 labourers dead, 5 injured after truck overturns in Jalgaon; PM Modi condoles death

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 10:24 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The accident took place near Kingaon village in Yaval taluka
  • Those who have sustained injuries are being treated at a rural hospital

As many as 16 people were killed, and five labourers have sustained serious injuries after a vehicle overturned at the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday night.

According to the police, the accident took place near Kingaon village in Yaval taluka.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
U'khand glacier burst: 54 bodies recovered till now, 179 still missing

U'khand glacier burst: 54 bodies recovered till now, 179 still missing

1 min read . 12:19 PM IST
The logo for WhatsApp messaging app arranged on a smartphone (Representative image).

SC notice to WhatsApp over new privacy policy, says 'have to protect people's privacy'

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
The implementation study will target inoculating between 350,000 to 500,000 health care workers, with the first batch of 80,000 doses expected to arrive this week.

J&J's vaccine implementation study in S.Africa gets regulator nod

1 min read . 12:11 PM IST
A worker carries LPG gas cylinders on his bicycle for delivery during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi.

LPG price hiked again for February, petrol and diesel price hiked on Monday

2 min read . 11:52 AM IST

Those who have sustained injuries are being treated at a rural hospital, according to reports.

The people who died at the incident has been identified as Shiekh Hussain Shiekh (30), Sarfaraz Kasam Tandavi (32), Narendra Waman Bagh (25), Digambar Madhav (55), Dildar Hussain Tadvai (20), Sandeep Yuvraj Bharerao (27), Ashok Jagan (40), Durabai Sandeep Bharerao (20), Ganesh Ramesh More (5), Sardha Ramesh More (15), Sagar Ashok Bagh (3), Sangeeta Ashok Bagh (35), Samanbai Ingle (24), Kamaabai Ramesh More (45) and Sabnur Hussain Tadvai (53).

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

The police are investigating the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra. He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout