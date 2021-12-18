As many as 16 students of a school at Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli in Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19, reported news agency PTI , quoting civic officials.

All of the infected are students of classes 8 to 11 and admitted to a Covid Care Centre in Vashi.

"The father of one of the students had returned from Qatar on 9 December. The man, who resides with his family at Gothivali in Ghansoli, had tested negative for the Covid-19 infection. However, when his family members were tested, his son, a class 11 student of the school, was found infected," he said.

After this, the process to test all the students in the school – Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha – began. "Till now, 811 students in the school have been tested over the last three days and this exercise will be carried out on 600 others on Saturday," an official said.

Covid situation in the state

Maharashtra on Friday reported 902 fresh Covid-19 infections, while 12 more patients succumbed to the disease.

With this, the statewide infection tally reached 66,47,840, while the death toll increased to 1,41,329, said the Maharashtra health department.

A total of 680 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 64,95,929. The state now has 6,903 active cases of coronavirus.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate is 97.72%, while the fatality rate stands at 2.12%.

Further, a total of eight people were detected to be infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus during the day.

“As per the report given by the National Institute of Virology today, eight more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in the state. Out of these, six patients are from Pune, one patient is from Mumbai and one patient is from Kalyan-Dombivali (in adjoining Thane district)," said the health department.

According to preliminary information, of the six Omicron patients in Pune, four have a travel history to Dubai and two are their contacts.

The Omicron-affected patient from Mumbai had travelled to the US and the one from Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits had visited Nigeria.

With this, the state's tally of the new strain has reached 40.

With inputs from agencies.

