Covid in Maharashtra: Eighteen MBBS students of the Government Medical College at Miraj city in Sangli district of Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

A senior official informed that the infected students were fully vaccinated.

Dean Dr Sudhir Nanandkar told the news agency that all students were largely asymptomatic and stable. "As a precaution they have been admitted to the hospital attached to the college," he said.

The official further said that the infection was reported in one section of the hostel as students used to gather for meals in the mess. "A total of 45 students were subjected to RT-PCR test and so far 18 have tested positive. The reports of others are awaited," he added.

This is the second such big case in the recent past where a large number of students have infected with Covid. In Ahmednagar district, the number of students and staff at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya who have contracted virus has gone up to 82.

Till Sunday, the count was 51, including 48 students. On Monday, 28 more students and three staff members tested positive, taking the number of such cases at the institute to 82.

