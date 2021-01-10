Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 180 birds die in 2 days, alert zone around Latur village
Jaipur: A dead crow at Ramniwas Garden, in Jaipur, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. An alert has been sounded across the country after the detection of bird flu cases in six states. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_09_2021_000174B)

Maharashtra: 180 birds die in 2 days, alert zone around Latur village

1 min read . 06:25 PM IST PTI

As per a Latur district administration release, the alert zone norms mandate that no vehicle will enter or leave the place, and transportation of poultry, birds, animals, feed, manure etc will be prohibited

AURANGABAD : Amid the bird flu scare in several states, an "alert zone" was declared in a 10-kilometre radius around Ahmedpur area in Latur in Maharashtra after 180 birds, including 128 hens, were found dead over the past couple of days, an official said on Sunday.

The cause of death is yet unknown and the alert zone has been marked as a precautionary measure around Kendrewadi village, some 265 kilometres from here, by Latur Collector Prithviraj BP, he said.

As per a Latur district administration release, the alert zone norms mandate that no vehicle will enter or leave the place, and transportation of poultry, birds, animals, feed, manure etc will be prohibited.

"A total of 128 hens were found dead in the village in Saturday and 52 birds were found dead on Sunday. Samples from all of them have been sent to Pune for testing. Reports are awaited," Prasad Kulkarni, Ahmedpur tehsildar told PTI.

He said a team of officials who visited the area found the place where these birds died "overcrowded".

