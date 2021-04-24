Two patients infected with coronavirus died after an oxygen supply valve was allegedly turned off by an unidentified person at the civil hospital in Beed district of Maharashtra , their relatives claimed today.

This happened on Friday night in the hospital's ward number 7, they added.

While the hospital authorities claimed that only one of the patients was on oxygen support, relatives of the deceased alleged that both of them were on oxygen support.

"The hospital team saw that the oxygen supply valve had been closed...Somebody could have shut the valve," Dr Sukhdev Rathod, additional civil surgeon of Beed District Civil Hospital, told news agency PTI.

While one of the patients was on oxygen, the other person's condition was critical, he said, adding that one patient had an HRTC score of 19 and the other had a score of 23.

However, the kin of the deceased, aged 35 and 55 years, alleged that the duo died due to lack of oxygen.

"In the absence of oxygen, the younger patient floundered like a fish out of water and the situation was horrible. No ward boy was present in the room at that time," one of the relatives claimed.

An inquiry will be initiated into the incident to find out who had turned off the oxygen supply valve, a source from the hospital said.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways first 'Oxygen Express' train, carrying liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam, reached Nashik today afternoon.

The train, having seven tankers with 15 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen each, had left from the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Vizag Steel Plant on Thursday night. It reached Nagpur Station on Friday night and three tankers were unloaded. Rest will be unloaded in Nashik.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Central Railway Shivaji M Sutar on Saturday informed that its movement was continuously monitored by various senior officers of the Railways, including Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

He said, "The best possible route was selected and the train's movement was ensured through a green corridor which was continuously monitored by the senior-most officers of the Railways and Railway Minister himself."

