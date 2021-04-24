Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 2 Covid-19 patients die as oxygen valve gets turned off at civil hospital

Maharashtra: 2 Covid-19 patients die as oxygen valve gets turned off at civil hospital

Premium
Workers engaged at the medical Oxygen gas manufacturing and refilling unit, in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 03:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • While the hospital authorities claimed that only one of the patients was on oxygen support, relatives of the deceased alleged that both of them were on oxygen support

Two patients infected with coronavirus died after an oxygen supply valve was allegedly turned off by an unidentified person at the civil hospital in Beed district of Maharashtra, their relatives claimed today.

Two patients infected with coronavirus died after an oxygen supply valve was allegedly turned off by an unidentified person at the civil hospital in Beed district of Maharashtra, their relatives claimed today.

This happened on Friday night in the hospital's ward number 7, they added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This happened on Friday night in the hospital's ward number 7, they added.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

While the hospital authorities claimed that only one of the patients was on oxygen support, relatives of the deceased alleged that both of them were on oxygen support.

"The hospital team saw that the oxygen supply valve had been closed...Somebody could have shut the valve," Dr Sukhdev Rathod, additional civil surgeon of Beed District Civil Hospital, told news agency PTI.

While one of the patients was on oxygen, the other person's condition was critical, he said, adding that one patient had an HRTC score of 19 and the other had a score of 23.

However, the kin of the deceased, aged 35 and 55 years, alleged that the duo died due to lack of oxygen.

"In the absence of oxygen, the younger patient floundered like a fish out of water and the situation was horrible. No ward boy was present in the room at that time," one of the relatives claimed.

An inquiry will be initiated into the incident to find out who had turned off the oxygen supply valve, a source from the hospital said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

India waives import duty on oxygen, related gear for three months

1 min read . 03:31 PM IST
Premium

Customs duty to be waived off on oxygen, Covid vaccines, related equipment amid virus crisis

2 min read . 03:31 PM IST
Premium

Indonesia navy finds items from lost submarine, indicating it sank

2 min read . 03:15 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19 crisis: Iran to bar travellers from India over new variant

1 min read . 03:00 PM IST

Meanwhile, Indian Railways first 'Oxygen Express' train, carrying liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam, reached Nashik today afternoon.

The train, having seven tankers with 15 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen each, had left from the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Vizag Steel Plant on Thursday night. It reached Nagpur Station on Friday night and three tankers were unloaded. Rest will be unloaded in Nashik.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Central Railway Shivaji M Sutar on Saturday informed that its movement was continuously monitored by various senior officers of the Railways, including Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

He said, "The best possible route was selected and the train's movement was ensured through a green corridor which was continuously monitored by the senior-most officers of the Railways and Railway Minister himself."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.