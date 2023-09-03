A building on Sunday collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra in which an infant and a woman were killed and five others injured.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, a residential building collapsed shortly after midnight on Sunday. A civic official said that a single-story building having six flats located on Durga Road in Dhobi Talao area of Bhiwandi town collapsed at 12.35 am.

Immediately after the incident, a team of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and fire personnel from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot.

A search operation was carried out in the night and seven person were pulled out from the debris. However, an eight-month-old girl and a woman died while five others were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Uzma Atif Momin (40) and Taslima Mosar Momin (8 months).

Among the injured were four women and a man aged 65. They were admitted to a local hospital and were reported to be out of danger.

The search and rescue operation and work to clear the debris was completed at around 3:30 am.

It was not yet known how old was the building and whether it was on the list of dangerous structures.