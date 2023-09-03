Maharashtra: 8-month-old baby among two killed as building collapsed in Thane1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Building collapse in Thane, Maharashtra kills infant and woman, injures five others. Search and rescue operation completed.
A building on Sunday collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra in which an infant and a woman were killed and five others injured.
Immediately after the incident, a team of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and fire personnel from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot.
A search operation was carried out in the night and seven person were pulled out from the debris. However, an eight-month-old girl and a woman died while five others were injured.
The deceased have been identified as Uzma Atif Momin (40) and Taslima Mosar Momin (8 months).
Among the injured were four women and a man aged 65. They were admitted to a local hospital and were reported to be out of danger.
The search and rescue operation and work to clear the debris was completed at around 3:30 am.
It was not yet known how old was the building and whether it was on the list of dangerous structures.