comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra: 8-month-old baby among two killed as building collapsed in Thane
Back

A building on Sunday collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra in which an infant and a woman were killed and five others injured.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, a residential building collapsed shortly after midnight on Sunday. A civic official said that a single-story building having six flats located on Durga Road in Dhobi Talao area of Bhiwandi town collapsed at 12.35 am.

Immediately after the incident, a team of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and fire personnel from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot.

A search operation was carried out in the night and seven person were pulled out from the debris. However, an eight-month-old girl and a woman died while five others were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Uzma Atif Momin (40) and Taslima Mosar Momin (8 months).

Among the injured were four women and a man aged 65. They were admitted to a local hospital and were reported to be out of danger.

The search and rescue operation and work to clear the debris was completed at around 3:30 am.

It was not yet known how old was the building and whether it was on the list of dangerous structures.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App