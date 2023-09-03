Maharashtra: 8-month-old baby among two killed as building collapsed in Thane

Maharashtra: 8-month-old baby among two killed as building collapsed in Thane1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Building collapse in Thane, Maharashtra kills infant and woman, injures five others. Search and rescue operation completed.
Building collapse in Thane, Maharashtra kills infant and woman, injures five others. Search and rescue operation completed.
A building on Sunday collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra in which an infant and a woman were killed and five others injured.
According to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, a residential building collapsed shortly after midnight on Sunday. A civic official said that a single-story building having six flats located on Durga Road in Dhobi Talao area of Bhiwandi town collapsed at 12.35 am.
Immediately after the incident, a team of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and fire personnel from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot.
A search operation was carried out in the night and seven person were pulled out from the debris. However, an eight-month-old girl and a woman died while five others were injured.
The deceased have been identified as Uzma Atif Momin (40) and Taslima Mosar Momin (8 months).
Among the injured were four women and a man aged 65. They were admitted to a local hospital and were reported to be out of danger.
The search and rescue operation and work to clear the debris was completed at around 3:30 am.
It was not yet known how old was the building and whether it was on the list of dangerous structures.