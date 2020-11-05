Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 2 killed, 6 injured in explosion at Raigad chemical factory
Policemen and firefighter try to douse a fire after a blast - Representative image.

Maharashtra: 2 killed, 6 injured in explosion at Raigad chemical factory

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting and rescue operations
  • The injured were taken to a civic-run hospital in Khopoli

In the wee hours of Thursday, two people were killed and six others were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

In the wee hours of Thursday, two people were killed and six others were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The explosion happened at around 2.30 am in the factory at Dheku in Sajgaon industrial area of Khopoli town, located about 70 km from Mumbai, following which a fire broke out in the premises, a police official told news agency PTI.

The explosion happened at around 2.30 am in the factory at Dheku in Sajgaon industrial area of Khopoli town, located about 70 km from Mumbai, following which a fire broke out in the premises, a police official told news agency PTI.

Two persons including a woman died and six others were injured, the official from Khopoli police station confirmed.

Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting and rescue operations, he said.

The injured were taken to a civic-run hospital in Khopoli, the official said.

Firefighting operations were still on.

Earlier on Wednesday, six people were killed and eight others were injured after a fire broke at the textile godown on Piplaj Road in Gujarat.

Soon after the fire broke out, fire personnel pulled out 12 people from the rubble and shifted them to LG Hospital.

The building housing the godown located on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed due to the explosion after a fire.

With agency inputs

