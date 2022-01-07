MUMBAI : In an update it was reported by new agency ANI that 20 staff members of the Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday four staff members of the state homes minister had tested positive for Covid-19.

Following that genome sample testing of the people staying at the minister's residence had been done.

Additionally, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar on Thursday said she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bharati Pawar is the Lok Sabha member from Dindori in the Nashik district of Maharashtra.

Hemant Godse, a fellow MP from the district, had tested positive for coronavirus on 5 January.

So far almost ten ministers and twenty MLAs have tested positve for Covid-19 in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported a 36% rise in Covid cases. The state added 36,265 new cases, including 79 cases of the Omicron variant.

With these additions, the state's coronavirus tally rose to 67,93,297, while the death toll increased to 1,41,594.

