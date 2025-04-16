Maharashtra: 21 cops injured in Nashik after mob attacks trustees of Saat Peer Baba Dargah

At least 21 police personnel in Nashik were injured, and three police vehicles were damaged following a mob attacked on them while opposing the demolition of an unauthorised dargah in Maharashtra's Nashik, reported ANI on Wednesday, quoting officials.

On Wednesday morning, the Saat Peer Baba Dargah in Nashik, located in the Kathe Galli area of the city, was demolished by Nashik Municipal Corporation personnel after an order of the Bombay High Court.

All the injured police personnel were on security duty during the anti-encroachment drive.

Narrating the attack, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kirankumar Chavan said when the Trustee of the Dargah were attacked by a mob while they were removing the Dargah, the attack took place on the police.

"The High Court had directed the removal of the Saat Peer Baba Dargah. As per that direction, the Trustee of the dargah and residents decided that they themselves would remove the dargah. So, in preparation, people and Trustees came here late last night. They were trying to remove the dargah when a mob reached there and opposed this," ANI quoted the DCP as saying.

"The Trustees and residents tried to pacify them, but the mob paid no heed. The mob did not listen to the senior Police officials present at the spot either. The mob pelted stones at all of them," the DCP said.

15 detained, over 50 bikes seized: The senior police official added that 15 people had been detained so far and over 50 bikes had been impounded.

"21 Police officials were injured and they are under treatment in hospitals. Using force, the mob was dispersed from the spot. 15 people have been detained so far, and over 50 bikes from the spot have been impounded. Police personnel are deployed here in large numbers. It is peaceful here now. Procedure of the Municipal Corporation is underway..." he further added. Advertisement

According to the details, over 50 NMC personnel were engaged in the anti-encroachment drive at the dargah on Wednesday morning. The NMC had also deployed four earth-excavators, six trucks and two dumpers.

Anti-encroachment drive in February: Earlier in February, several unauthorised structures near the dargah were removed by the civic body's anti-encroachment team.

Local residents and a few members of Hindu outfits at that time had said that the dargah itself was unauthorised and must be removed.

Later Nashik Central MLA Devyani Pharande had stated the NMC's anti-encroachment drive was not complete and the entire site should be cleared.