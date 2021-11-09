Maharashtra: 247 MSRTC depots shut; workers continue strike for 13 straight day

The bus operations in Maharashtra's 247 bus depots were shut on Tuesday as the state road transport corporation continued their strike for the 13th straight day. The workers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have demanded that they should be treated as state government employees.

The MSRTC is one of the biggest state transport corporations in the country with a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and around 93,000 employees, including drivers and conductors.

Meanwhile, due to the prolonged strike, lakhs of passengers have faced hardships as buses of the state-run corporation remained off roads. Passengers are dependent on private vehicles for travelling. Consequently, the Maharashtra government permitted buses, school buses, goods vehicles, and contract carriage buses to ferry passengers yesterday.

So far 247 of the 250 depots have remained shut. Only three depots - Gargoti and Kagal in the Kolhapur region and Igatpuri depot in the Nashik region - are functional.

The MSRTC employees went on an indefinite strike from October 28 over their demand for merger of the corporation with the state government, but intensified the agitation from Sunday, after the Diwali festival concluded.

yesterday, the Bombay High Court rapped the MSRTC employees for their "adamant stand" of not withdrawing their strike despite the Maharashtra government extending full cooperation and setting up a panel to address their demand of merger of the MSRTC with the state government.

“We do not understand why the employees of the MSRTC have now backed out from what they themselves wanted the government to consider," the bench said, adding the state government has cooperated fully with regard to the demand of the MSRTC workers.

However, advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte, representing the MSRTC workers, told the court that the government resolution was not in line with the one issued in October 2020 in the case of reservations on the promotion of employees from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab last week said a discussion on the demand for the merger of the MSRTC with the state government and other issues related to the loss-making corporation will take place after Diwali.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.