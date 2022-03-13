Maharashtra reported 251 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health bulletin said. The active case tally in the state stands at 2,524. The total caseload in the state stands at 78,71,202, and the death toll remains unchanged at 1,43,752.

Covid figures of Maharashtra:-

New cases: 251

New deaths: 0

Active cases: 2,524

New tests conducted: 55,277

Among the cities with maximum Covid infections, Pune reported 57 cases and Mumbai 44. Pune's circle comprising Solapur and Satara added 88 new Covid cases. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw 81 new cases during the day.

A total of 448 people were discharged, which takes the recovery count to 77,20,992, around 98.09 per cent of the overall caseload.

The state's fatality rate is 1.82 per cent. A total of 55,277 tests were conducted during the day, taking the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra to 7,86,45,510.

India's single-day rise in Covid-19 cases drop:-

Recording a further decline in Covid-19 cases, India on Sunday reported 3,116 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hour period, the health ministry data shows. The active caseload stands at 38,069 on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate is 0.41% while the weekly positivity rate is 0.50 per cent. As many as 5,559 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 4,24,37,072 so far.

The recovery rate remains at 98.71%. According to the ministry, 47 patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll in the country rises to 5,15,850. In vaccination, 180.13 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far.

