Twenty-eight more students and three staff members of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district have tested positive for Covid, taking the number of such cases at the institute to 82, new agency ANI reported on Monday.

Till yesterday, the number of total students infected with Covid was 48. Three schools staffs were also found infected with coronavirus.

The health officials informed that their samples were being sent for genome sequencing to know whether they are carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Initially, 19 students had tested positive for the viral infection. Following this, all the students and staff members were subjected to RT-PCR tests, Parner taluka health officer Dr Prakash Lalge told PTI. Test results of 51, including 48, came out positive. "All of them have been isolated and hospitalised. Most of the students are asymptomatic and their health is stable," Lalge said.

Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale said the school campus has been declared a 'containment zone'. "I visited the school today. As a precautionary measure, we have deployed a medical team comprising a doctor and two nurses to monitor other students in the campus (in case they develop any symptoms)," he said.

The samples of all 51 persons are being sent for genome sequencing, the collector added. Bhosale said some parents wanted to take their wards home and they have been told a decision on this would be taken after students complete the quarantine period.

The school, part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network which comes under the Union education ministry, is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village in Ahmednagar district.

With inputs from PTI

