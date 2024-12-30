A shocking incident has come to light in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, where three minor girls allegedly staged their own kidnapping to raise money and travel to South Korea to meet members of the hugely popular BTS pop band.

According to the police, the girls—one aged 11 and two aged 13—are from Maharashtra's Dharashiv district. They had planned to travel to Pune to earn the money needed for a trip to South Korea to meet their favourite K-pop band BTSmembers.

On December 27, the Dharashiv police received a call on their helpline with a person claiming that three girls had been forcibly taken away in a school van from Omerga taluka, the police said.

Upon investigation, the police discovered that the phone number belonged to a woman travelling on a state transport bus from Omerga to Pune.

The police tracked the bus as it passed through the Mohol area in Solapur district.

The three girls were found onboard and were escorted off the vehicle with assistance from a woman passenger and the local police.

They were later brought to a police station in the Mohol area for further inquiry.

The Omerga police team, along with the minors' parents, also arrived at the police station.

The following day, during questioning, the girls told the police that they had planned to go to Pune, work there, and earn money for their trip to South Korea to meet their favourite BTS band members.

Man gets 10 years imprisonment for raping minor Meanwhile, a court in Odisha's Balasore district sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2016.

Special POSCO Court Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar pronounced the judgment on Friday after examining the minor's statements, 16 witnesses, and 19 exhibits, said special public prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda.

He said the court also imposed a fine of ₹1,500 on the convict, Barial Hasdah (28).

According to the prosecution, Hasdah kidnapped the girl in 2016 and took her to his village and raped her.