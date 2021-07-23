OPEN APP
Maharashtra: 30 trains cancelled, 12 diverted amid heavy rains in Mumbai. Details here

The Central Railway on Friday informed that as many as 30 trains have been cancelled, 12 have been diverted and 8 trains short-terminated due to heavy rainfall in the rain-ravaged Mumbai and the Konkan region.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that people residing in hilly and landslide-prone areas of the Konkan region are being evacuated and expressed grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Raigad district.

CM Thackeray appealed to people to cooperate with the local administration in the evacuation process in vulnerable areas in the coastal region, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

