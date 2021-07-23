The Central Railway on Friday informed that as many as 30 trains have been cancelled, 12 have been diverted and 8 trains short-terminated due to heavy rainfall in the rain-ravaged Mumbai and the Konkan region.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that people residing in hilly and landslide-prone areas of the Konkan region are being evacuated and expressed grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Raigad district.

CM Thackeray appealed to people to cooperate with the local administration in the evacuation process in vulnerable areas in the coastal region, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

