1 min read.Updated: 23 Jul 2021, 06:46 PM ISTLivemint
The Central Railway on Friday informed that as many as 30 trains have been cancelled, 12 have been diverted and 8 trains short-terminated due to heavy rainfall in the rain-ravaged Mumbai and the Konkan region.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that people residing in hilly and landslide-prone areas of the Konkan region are being evacuated and expressed grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Raigad district.