The Central Railway on Friday informed that as many as 30 trains have been cancelled, 12 have been diverted and 8 trains short-terminated due to heavy rainfall in the rain-ravaged Mumbai and the Konkan region.

CM Thackeray appealed to people to cooperate with the local administration in the evacuation process in vulnerable areas in the coastal region, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

CM Thackeray appealed to people to cooperate with the local administration in the evacuation process in vulnerable areas in the coastal region, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

