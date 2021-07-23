Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 30 trains cancelled, 12 diverted amid heavy rains in Mumbai. Details here

Maharashtra: 30 trains cancelled, 12 diverted amid heavy rains in Mumbai. Details here

Heavy torrential rains in the Thane district swelled the Ulhas river causing floods.
1 min read . 06:46 PM IST Livemint

  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that people residing in hilly and landslide-prone areas of the Konkan region are being evacuated

The Central Railway on Friday informed that as many as 30 trains have been cancelled, 12 have been diverted and 8 trains short-terminated due to heavy rainfall in the rain-ravaged Mumbai and the Konkan region.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that people residing in hilly and landslide-prone areas of the Konkan region are being evacuated and expressed grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Raigad district.

CM Thackeray appealed to people to cooperate with the local administration in the evacuation process in vulnerable areas in the coastal region, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

