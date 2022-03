Maharashtra has reported 318 fresh COVID cases, 355 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, the state health department said in its latest health bulletin.

The total active Covid-19 cases in the state stand at 2,925. Total 355 patients were discharged today, taking the total tally of recovered patients to 77,19,949. The state, which has been one of the most affected in terms of Covid, has a 98.09 per cent recovery rate. Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

Out of 7,85,28,186 laboratory samples, 78,70,627 have been tested positive (10.02 per cent) for Covid-19 until today. Currently, 18,633 people are in-home quarantine and 566 are in institutional quarantine. Cities with the most active cases include Mumbai (381), Thane (244), Palghar (31), Raigad (66), Ratnagiri (7) and Sindhudurg (40).

India records slight rise in Covid cases

India on Friday recorded a slight increase in Covid-19 cases as well as the number of Covid-19 deaths. India's daily Covid-19 cases rose by 4,194, taking the Covid-19 tally up to 42.98 million, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The daily Covid-19 deaths rose by 255 on Friday, taking the total death toll up to 515,714, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data further revealed.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 4,184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. On Wednesday, India had reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases.

