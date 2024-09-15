​Maharashtra: 32-year-old woman gang-raped at knife-point in Palghar’s Nalasopara, two booked

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at knifepoint in Santosh Bhavan in Nalasopara area of ​​Palghar district, Maharashtra Police said on Sunday

Livemint
Published15 Sep 2024, 08:26 PM IST
Maharashtra: 32-year-old woman gang-raped at knife-point in Palghar’s Nalasopara, two booked
Maharashtra: 32-year-old woman gang-raped at knife-point in Palghar’s Nalasopara, two booked(HT_PRINT)

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at knifepoint in Santosh Bhavan in Nalasopara area of​​Palghar district, Maharashtra Police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the two accused have been identified as Jitendra Yadav and Avi Jaiswal.

Tulinj Police said based on the woman's statement, they have registered a case against accused, Jitendra Yadav and Avi Jaiswal under sections 70(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police further said both the accused are absconding, and they have formed teams to look for them.

In a separate incident, on September 11, two men were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl while she was on her way home after witnessing Ganesh Utsav in Nalasopara of Palghar.

According to the police, the 10-year-old girl lives with her family in the Shirdinagar area of Nalasopara East. The girl had gone to see the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the area and while returning home from there, two people stopped her on the road near the house and took her to a deserted place and raped her one by one.

On September 10, ​​Palghar police arrested three men for sexually assaulting a 30-year-old woman at Achole area of Nalasopara.

The three accused werte identified as Narendra Morya (31), Prakash Singh (26) and Panchraj Singh (35).

"A case of gang rape of a 30-year-old woman has come to light in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district. Based on the complaint of the woman, Achole police station registered a case against three people under sections 64,70(1) and 351(2) of BNS and arrested three people Narendra Morya (age 31), Prakash Singh (age 26) and Panchraj Singh (age 35), Palghar police said.

Police produced all three accused in the court. The court has sent all three accused to police custody for 5 days.

 

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 08:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia​Maharashtra: 32-year-old woman gang-raped at knife-point in Palghar’s Nalasopara, two booked

